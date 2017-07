A 23-year-old Dauphin man was killed Wednesday when the SUV he was in lost control and rolled.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 20, 15 kilometres west of Camperville, Manitoba.

RCMP say two men were inside the vehicle at the time. The other occupant, a 22-year-old Dauphin man, received minor injuries.

The vehicle was stolen from Dauphin, police say.

The investigation into the crash continues.

— Staff

