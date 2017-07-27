Folklorama Piloting Online Ticket Sales to Pavilions

WINNIPEG — Folklorama is testing out online ticket sales this year to 10 of its 41 pavilions.

The two-week multicultural festival held its media launch Thursday in advance of its 48th annual celebration.

“We’re really excited about this pilot program and that patrons will be able to purchase admission tickets to specific pavilions, dates and show times in advance,” said executive director Debra Zoerb.

Zoerb says it’s a convenient and technology-friendly way to enjoy Folklorama. Advance online purchases will be rolled out to all pavilions in 2018.

Attendance this year is expected to be up as the final week of the festival coincides with the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

The official kickoff to Folklorama is Saturday, July 29 at Memorial Park from 4-10 p.m., featuring free entertainment on the main stage, workshops, performances and a cultural marketplace. Visitors will also get to experience a brand new wine and beer area this year to taste international beverages offered at some of the pavilions.

Folklorama runs August 6-19, which the province has also designated to be Folklorama Weeks.

For ticket purchases and the complete travel guide, visit Folklorama.ca.

CONTEST: Enter to win passes to this year’s Folklorama. Deadline to enter is Sunday, July 30 at 5 p.m.

