Suspect Released in Gimli Homicide as RCMP Seek New Leads

RCMP have released a suspect originally arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Evan Engbaek in Gimli, Manitoba on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was at the corner of Centre Street and 2nd Avenue at around 1:15 p.m. when he was attacked.

Police arrested a suspect on Wednesday, but later released him without charge on Thursday.

“All information related to this investigation is potentially significant. Please don’t assume we know what you know,” RCMP appealed to the public in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 642-5106 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— Staff

