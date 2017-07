A 29-year-old man has died following a stabbing at a home in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.

Winnipeg police were called to the area at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, where a 31-year-old woman had also been stabbed.

Both victims were sent to hospital in critical condition, where the man later died. The woman has since been upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

