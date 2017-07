RCMP have re-arrested and charged the same teen they originally released in relation to the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Gimli, Manitoba on Tuesday.

Evan Engbaek was attacked at the corner of Centre Street and 2nd Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.

Police originally arrested a 16-year-old male on Thursday morning and released him. Officers re-arrested him that evening and have since charged him with second-degree murder.

He remains in custody.

— Staff

