The body of a 17-year-old boy who drowned near Lake Winnipegosis on Tuesday has been recovered.

The Split Lake, Manitoba teen was missing from Steeprock Bible Camp after he was seen swimming out to a floating dock.

RCMP called in Sustainable Development and utilized their boat to begin a search mission. Searchers were called out of the water as nightfall came.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located the teen’s body on Thursday afternoon.

— Staff

