WAG Extends Hours for Final Weeks of Picasso Exhibit

Time is running out to catch the artful masterpieces of Pablo Picasso at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

For the final two weeks of the Picasso exhibit, the WAG is extending its hours, along with the National Gallery of Canada’s Man and Beast exhibit.

“People are loving Picasso and we are pleased to keep our doors open later to meet demand,” said Stephen Borys, WAG director and CEO. “Due to their sensitivity to light, many of the pieces can only be displayed for so long at a time, so by extending hours we can make the most of this rare opportunity on the prairies!”

The WAG selected 35 of Picasso’s pieces from eight Canadian art museums and private collections, ranging from paintings and watercolours to drawings, engravings, and ceramic works.

Visitors can still catch the exhibit when the WAG remains open until 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays beginning August 3 to August 11. Weekend drop-in tours of Picasso continue every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

