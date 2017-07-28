Riding Mountain to Hold Its First Pride Event in September

Riding Mountain National Park will host its first Pride Week celebration later this summer.

But instead of a traditional parade, the park will be celebrating all week, September 5-10.

Activities will include an opening ceremony at the administration building and a family street dance party featuring DJ Mama Cutsworth on Saturday, September 9 on Heritage Lane. There will also be a “Pride Yourself” station, where visitors can meet up with local community organizations, get festive and colourful with flags, stickers, and temporary tattoos, and participate in creative workshops.

Parks Canada says it recognizes diversity and welcomes all Canadians and visitors from around the world to discover the park.

Clear Lake Country, a destination marketing group, is working with park officials to put on Pride-themed events, including a boat cruise, live music, kids’ activities, and some local businesses will be offering sales in celebration of Pride. Interpretive programming will also be offered during the celebrations, including the “Call of the Wild” car caravan and a hike to Gorge Creek.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, admission to all national parks is free this year.

