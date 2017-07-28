Woman Grabbed by Suspicious Man in Sage Creek

WINNIPEG — A woman unloading groceries from her vehicle was grabbed around the torso by a suspicious man on Wednesday afternoon in the Sage Creek neighbourhood.

The victim was in the parking lot of her multi-family complex when a man drove up and began making small talk. Police say he was asking the woman about the complex when he suddenly grabbed her around the torso, but let go and returned to his vehicle.

The same man was later seen that same evening, where he unsuccessfully tried to gain entry to the building.

He is described as Caucasian in his 40s or early 50s, approximately 6’1″ with short grey hair, grey moustache that ended at the jawline, and was wearing blue jeans and a Winnipeg Jets shirt.

The suspect’s vehicle is said to be a newer model four-door grey Ford sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sex crimes unit at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

