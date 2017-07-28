Kayak Launch Installed for Paddlers at The Forks

WINNIPEG — Kayak and canoe traffic now have a place to dock at The Forks with the installation of a new kayak launch.

The launch is located on the western-most finger dock in the Historic Port area, meant to make arriving at The Forks more accessible to paddlers.

“We’re situated right at the junction of two main waterways – we love to see people making use of them as a mode of transportation and for leisure activity,” said Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks North Portage Partnership.

“We’re making accommodations like the kayak launch and updated finger docks to encourage folks to use the rivers.”

The Forks says the intent is for paddlers to pull-in between the railing and the small, lower extension of the dock, and use the railing to steadily disembark and pull the boat out.

Earlier this year, five new finger docks for motorized boats were installed in the Port area.

