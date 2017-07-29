Trudeau, Pallister Agree Omnitrax Must Pay for Rail Repairs in Churchill, Man.

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – The prime minister says the federal government will make sure Omnitrax pays to fix the flooded-out rail line to Churchill, Man., but wouldn’t say whether he planned to pursue legal action.

After a meeting with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, Justin Trudeau said the company that owns the rail line is contractually obligated to make the repairs and the government expects the company to hold up its end of the contract.

But Denver-based Omnitrax said earlier this month that it wouldn’t foot the bill for the repairs, which are the only route into the community by land and were damaged by flooding in the spring.

The company estimated the repairs to be between $20 million and $60 million.

Trudeau says he and Pallister agree that the company must be held accountable for the repairs.

When asked if he’d consider suing the company for breach of contract, Trudeau said only that the government will use “the tools at our disposal” to stand up for the residents of Churchill.

