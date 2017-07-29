Winnipeg Traffic Stop Turns Up Sawed-Off Rifle, Machete and Bear Spray

By David Klassen

Winnipeg police pulled over a vehicle Friday night and stumbled upon a trio of weapons.

Officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Watt Street and Kimberly Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. A traffic stop was initiated in the 600 block of Watt Street.

Officers seized a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a machete and bear spray.

Jonathan Lee Martens, 28, of Richer, Manitoba, and Michael James Macdonald, 31, of Winnipeg, face numerous weapons charges, as well as failing to comply with probation orders.

Both men remain in custody.

Comments

comments