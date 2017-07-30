ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Lac du Bonnet Woman Killed in Rollover Crash

RCMP Logo VehicleA 43-year-old Lac du Bonnet woman was killed Saturday evening when her vehicle rolled and landed on its roof.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Lee River Road (Provincial Road 433) in Lac du Bonnet.

Manitoba RCMP say the woman was the only occupant of the vehicle when it lost control on a gravel portion of the road and rolled into the south ditch. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say it doesn’t appear she was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Police continue to investigate.

