Two Charged in Point Douglas Assault on Party-Goer

Two people have been charged in connection with a serious assault on a 35-year-old Winnipeg man.

Police say the victim was at a party in the area of Austin Street and Lisgar Avenue on Friday night when he was assaulted.

The man became involved in a dispute with two suspects and was knocked to the ground. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

The two suspects were located in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue and arrested.

James Mark Disbrowe, 38, of Winnipeg, and Samantha Tiffany Harper, 23, of Garden Hill, have both been charged with assault. Disbrowe also faces charges of failing to comply with a probation order and recognizance.

They remain in custody.

