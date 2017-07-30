St. Norbert Farmers’ Festival Teaching Skills of the Past

WINNIPEG — The St. Norbert Farmers’ Market will transform itself into a Farmers’ Festival on Wednesday, August 9.

Home Skills for the 21st Century is a fun-filled afternoon designed to teach visitors the skills their grandma knew.

The regular farmers’ market will begin at 11 a.m., with an extended hour from 3-4 p.m. with workshops, demos, and local music performed by Kenzie Jane.

“Whenever we host demos at the market, visitors always tell us how much they enjoy them, and how much they wish they knew more,” said Marilyn Firth, executive director of the market.

“This is our chance to help visitors learn more about these skills from familiar faces in our community.”

Demos include fermenting food, pasta making for the home kitchen, pizza from scratch, quinoa chef demo, learn about the secret life of bees, dehydrating food, canning, all about kombucha, making goat’s milk soap, wool felting, growing mushrooms at home, how to make a fishing lure, more.

The demo schedule is available by visiting StNorbertFarmersMarket.ca.

— Staff

Comments

comments