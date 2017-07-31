Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Chris Cotton

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed left-handed pitcher Chris Cotton to their roster.

The Louisiana native made five relief appearances earlier this season in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization, including three games for the Double-A Texas League’s Tulsa Drillers. Cotton was a combined 1-2 with two saves and a 3.70 ERA last season in the Houston Astros’ system.

Cotton, 26, was drafted by the Astros in the 14th round in 2013 out of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he was a college teammate of Goldeyes’ utility player Mason Katz.

The Goldeyes now have 21 players on their active roster, including 11 pitchers and 10 position players.

