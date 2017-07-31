Police Seize Cocaine, $150K in Cash from Winnipeg Apartment

Winnipeg police have seized 97 grams of crack cocaine from a Winnipeg apartment valued at $9,700.
The seizure from a suite in the 100 block of Smith Street on July 28 also turned up $150,000 in cash, 574 grams of cutting agent worth $500, packing material, cooking utensils, and digital scales.
Willy Solomon Gooding, 29, and Sophia Rita Kattenat, 31, both from Winnipeg face numerous drug-related charges.
Police say both suspects are known to police and have gang ties.
They remain in custody.
