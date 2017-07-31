Gimli Film Festival Sees Attendance Boost

The Gimli Film Festival closed Sunday with a boost in attendance to wrap up five days of diverse cinema.

The festival, which ran July 26-30, drew in more than 10,800 guests to this year’s film and events, with indoor screening ticket sales up 12% from 2016.

“The Gimli Film Festival is very pleased with the increase in attendance for the indoor screenings,” said Leona Johnson, festival director of the Gimli Film Festival.

“The additional day of screenings on Wednesday to celebrate Canada 150 not only recognized the exceptional work of Canadian filmmakers that forged the way for the film industry in Canada, but also highlighted these brilliant classic productions that were so well received by the GFF audiences.”

Organizers say events and screenings were at or near capacity during the 17th annual festival.

Next year’s Gimli Film Festival is July 25-29, 2018.

