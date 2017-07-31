Scott Helman, Ria Mae at Pyramid Cabaret in October

Canadian recording artists Scott Helman and Rie Mae are set to play the Pyramid Cabaret this fall.

The two will perform for a Winnipeg crowd on Monday, October 30.

The joint national tour, dubbed “Scott VS Ria” includes 17 dates coast-to-coast beginning in Toronto on October 15.

“Scott better be bringing his ‘A’ game,” Ria said in making the announcement. “I’m going to mean business on this tour.”

“Fans should be prepared for a Battle Royale every night,” Scott said in a statement.

Tickets to the 18+ show go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for $20.

