No Charges Against Police Officer in Winnipeg Skywalk Shooting

A Winnipeg police officer who shot a man in a downtown skywalk has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has determined no charges will be laid against the officer following the May 1, 2017 shooting of a 25-year-old man.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot twice in his right side. Officers found the man barricaded inside an optometrist’s office with scissors taped to the end of a stick. The man was shot when he pointed the sharp end at three officers who had forced their way into the office.

The IIU says the man called 911 two minutes and 14 seconds before the shooting. The line remained open and allowed investigators to hear officers commanding the man 14 times to drop the weapon.

In his report on the incident, Civilian Director Zane Tessler wrote the subject officer “was faced with a dangerous and dynamic situation that unfolded quickly. It would be unreasonable for police to wait before acting. Any delay could have led to the death of WPS officers or other civilians within the (optometrist’s) office.”

The man is facing several charges in relation to the incident.

