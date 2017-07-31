Semi-Automatic Rifle Seized During Traffic Stop

Winnipeg police conducting a check stop early Sunday morning came across several weapons in the area of Portage Avenue and Raglan Road.

Police say the driver was acting suspiciously officers approached his truck. A search of the vehicle turned up a scoped .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle as well as various types of ammunition and three knives.

A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man, both from Headingley, face four counts of possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of transporting a firearm, weapon or ammunition in a careless manner.

They were released on a promise to appear.

— Staff

Comments

comments