Air Traffic, Revenue Up at Winnipeg Airport in Second Quarter

More people flew in and out of Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport during the second quarter of this year.

Figures released Monday by the Winnipeg Airports Authority show passenger traffic increased 8.8 percent compared to the same period in 2016. It’s the 14th consecutive month such traffic has soared at the airport.

Consolidated revenue was $30.4 million for the second quarter, compared to $28.0 million for the same period in 2016. Earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes were $15.2 million, compared to $14.0 million for the same period in 2016.

“Our continued investment in our airport is showing we are on the right track,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airports Authority. “We continue to grow while transforming how we operate, ensuring we are ready for the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

