Winnipeg Named a ‘Bed Bug City’ by Pest Control Provider

Winnipeg is near the top of a list of Canadian cities experiencing a bed bug infestation.

According to Orkin Canada, only Toronto beats out Winnipeg for the dubious honour of “bed bug cities.” The findings come from a number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by the country’s largest pest control provider.

“Entomologists say having a clean room does not prevent bed bugs; and two bed bugs can lay up to 10 eggs in one day. Anyone detecting signs of bed bugs are advised to seek expert advice to prevent widespread infestation,” Orkin Canada said in a release.

Top 10 bed bug cities:

Toronto Winnipeg Vancouver Ottawa St. John’s Edmonton Halifax Sudbury Scarborough Calgary

The best way to prevent bed bugs is to thoroughly inspect beds, soft furnishings and framed pictures — look for insects, blood stains, dead bugs and eggs. Experts also say to keep all your luggage elevated and away from soft furnishings when on vacation. When returning home, leave your luggage in the garage and put all clothing in the dryer at the highest appropriate temperature for at least 15 minutes.

