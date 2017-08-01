Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Spat with Neighbour

A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting at another man when the two had an argument.

The shooting happened July 21 outside of a residence on 6th Street in Elgin, Manitoba.

RCMP say both men had an altercation, with one of them leaving the area and returning a short time later with a gun. Police say the suspect fired a shot at the other man, but the 19-year-old victim was able to make it safely inside the house.

No injuries were reported.

Officers were led to a home a few doors down, where they arrested Mitchell Radcliffe of Napinka, Manitoba. A firearm was located and seized from the suspect’s residence.

He has been charged with a number of weapons-related offences. On July 28, police also laid attempted murder charges.

Ratcliffe remains in custody.

