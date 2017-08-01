Primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall Visiting Winnipeg in September

Celebrated primatologist and UN Messenger of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall, will visit Winnipeg this fall.

The animal expert will share her experience researching the chimpanzees of Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania with a local audience at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Friday, September 29.

Audiences will learn about man’s closest cousins in the animal kingdom — the genetic difference between humans and chimps is less than 2% — the escalating threats to their habitat and beyond, and why Dr. Goodall still has hope that we can make things better.

The public lecture begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range in price from $40 to $125, with all proceeds supporting JGI Canada’s conservation, humanitarian and youth engagement programs.

