Meth in Melita: RCMP Lay Charges in Significant Drug Seizure

An investigation by RCMP in Melita, Manitoba has taken a number of drugs off the street from the Westman community.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home July 28, where they seized 24 ounces of methamphetamine, five ounces of marijuana, 56 grams of “shatter,” a small quantity of cocaine and hash, a firearm, and a small quantity of cash.

Richard Edwin Underwood of Melita, 38, was arrested and charged with several drug-related offences.

He appeared in court on Monday.

“Our officers worked hard and their efforts were rewarded with a significant seizure of meth.” said Sgt. Ed Riglin, acting area commander for the Westman RCMP detachment. “These drugs would have had a profound effect in the community of Melita and the surrounding Westman area if this substance had been able to hit the streets.”

Police continue to investigate.

