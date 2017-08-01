ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Meth in Melita: RCMP Lay Charges in Significant Drug Seizure

Melita Meth Seizure
Meth and other drugs seized in Melita, Manitoba on July 28, 2017. (RCMP HANDOUT)

An investigation by RCMP in Melita, Manitoba has taken a number of drugs off the street from the Westman community.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home July 28, where they seized 24 ounces of methamphetamine, five ounces of marijuana, 56 grams of “shatter,” a small quantity of cocaine and hash, a firearm, and a small quantity of cash.

Richard Edwin Underwood of Melita, 38, was arrested and charged with several drug-related offences.

He appeared in court on Monday.

“Our officers worked hard and their efforts were rewarded with a significant seizure of meth.” said Sgt. Ed Riglin, acting area commander for the Westman RCMP detachment. “These drugs would have had a profound effect in the community of Melita and the surrounding Westman area if this substance had been able to hit the streets.”

Police continue to investigate.


