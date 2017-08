A 70-year-old Winnipeg woman has been arrested nearly a year after police say she struck and killed a pedestrian in a local parking lot.

The woman was driving a Toyota Camry on the afternoon of August 15, 2016 when she reversed her vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The car struck Sharon Strong, 58, in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue. She was critically injured and later died in hospital.

The driver was charged with careless driving on Monday and released on a promise to appear.

