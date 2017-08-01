Province to Redesign South Perimeter Highway, Create St. Norbert Bypass

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — The south Perimeter Highway will look vastly different once it’s rebuilt in the coming years.

The Manitoba government has issued a request for proposals to study a redesign of the busy highway that runs around Winnipeg’s edges.

The south Perimeter runs from Highway 1 west to Highway 1 east, and will be redesigned to “create a modern freeway similar to American interstate standards where interchanges with overpass structures, ramps or loops and service roads provide highway access,” the province said in a release.

As announced by the previous provincial NDP government in December 2015, the province also plans to build a westerly bypass of St. Norbert, starting at Highway 75 south of the community and running north to the Perimeter Highway at Kenaston Boulevard.

A functional design study on the project is expected to take approximately two years to complete.

