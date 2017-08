Winnipeg police are looking to reunite a quantity of money with its rightful owner.

Police say the cash was found near a business in the west end of the city.

Photos released by police show a dated envelope, change purse and wallet.

The owner is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7598. They will also need to prove ownership of the money, as determined by police. Any advertising costs incurred by police will be deducted from the sum.

Comments

comments