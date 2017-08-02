Red River College Lands $10M from Ottawa for Smart Factory, Expanded Aerospace Centre

WINNIPEG — An infusion of federal funding will see a new Smart Factory and expanded Centre for Aerospace Technology and Training (CATT) at Red River College.

The $10 million investment by Western Economic Diversification Canada will be spread out over five years.

“These new facilities will ensure our students and industry partners in aerospace and manufacturing remain at the forefront of research and training,” said Paul Vogt, president and CEO of Red River College

“This is a very strategic investment on the part of the Government of Canada that will help Red River College to continue to develop Manitoba-grown industry leaders and innovations.

The Smart Factory will be located at RRC’s new Skilled Trades Technology Centre when it opens in 2018. It will be an applied research space, experiential learning facility, and technology demonstration site.

The CATT, first built in 2009, is co-located at StandardAero’s Plant 5 facility and is a partnership between RRC, StandardAero and the federal and provincial governments.

Aside from the federal funding announcement, both StandardAero and RRC committed to in-kind contributions of $4.5 million and $1.2 million, respectively to CATT.

Comments

comments