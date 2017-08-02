Third Phase of Cycle Track Opens at The Forks

WINNIPEG — The third phase of a colourful cycle track is now open at The Forks.

The rainbow-inspired track runs east-west alongside the sidewalk between the City building and the railcars near the plaza parking lot.

It was designed and painted by local artist and designer James Culleton, who channeled the historic routes The Forks has with railroads.

“I wanted my design to be interactive, so I created a design that gives an opportunity for people to take pictures of themselves while creating an optical illusion,” says Culleton.

“My colour selection came from really liking the bright colors of the rainbow crosswalk for Pride. The colours are lined up a lot like a kid’s xylophone.”

The Forks’ cycle network nearly connects St. Boniface to downtown, with more work yet to be done. In the next few years, the track will connect the Assiniboine Bikeway to St. Boniface and be accessible year-round.

An additional 80 bike parking spots were also installed this year at The Forks.

