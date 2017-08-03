What’s Open and Closed on the August Long Weekend

Monday, August 7 is Terry Fox Day in Manitoba. Here’s a roundup of what’s open, closed of operating on a reduced schedule this long weekend.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cadillac Fairview — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at 10 a.m. on August 7 and close at 6 p.m. with the exception of cityplace, which will be closed. Some locations will remain open later today, Friday and Saturday. For extended hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Terry Fox Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Saturday, August 5 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 6 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, August 7 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, August 7, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Leisure Centres

All Leisure Centres will be closed on Monday, August 7. Regular hours of operation for Leisure Centres will resume on Tuesday, August 8.

Swimming Pools

Indoor Pools

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed on Monday, August 7.

Outdoor Pools

Weather permitting, all City of Winnipeg outdoor pools will be open Monday, August 7. Operating hours vary by pool. For more

Operating hours for spray pads are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, August 7.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, August 7.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, August 7.

Cemetery offices will be closed on Monday, August 7.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

Monday, August 7 — Closed for Terry Fox Day

Tuesday, August 8 — Regular hours – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, John Blumberg, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park Golf Courses will be open every day during the long weekend from dawn until dusk, approximately 6 a.m. to sundown.

