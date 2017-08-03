CityNews Unveils Reporters for Winnipeg Relaunch

CityNews has finalized a team of six reporters when it relaunches in Winnipeg on September 4.

Viewers will see some familiar faces on their TVs, including the soon-to-be former remote hosts of “Wheeler in the Morning,” Erica Natividad and Mark Neufeld. The two will join some other locally-known journalists, such as Courtney Rutherford (CBC Manitoba), Sarolta Saskiw (CTV Winnipeg) and Lisa Charleyboy (CBC New Fire).

Also joining the team is Stefanie Lasuik, most recently with the Winnipeg Free Press.

The news team was first reported Thursday by Steve Faguy via Twitter.

CityNews will produce two one-hour newscasts seven days a week at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

In preparation for the launch, videojournalists have been in the field training for the last few weeks with seasoned news photographers, many of whom have been handed layoff notices as part of the transition.

As of August 18, “Wheeler in the Morning” will go dark on TV, but remain on its original radio home, 92.1 CITI. A Facebook Live component will continue to be a part of the show.

Rogers’ expansion of the CityNews brand outside of the current Toronto and Greater Toronto Area also include Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal.

