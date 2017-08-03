Mark Scheifele Golf Classic, Hockey Camp Raise $190K for KidSport

An annual golf classic presented by Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele helped raise $190,000 for KidSport Winnipeg earlier this summer.

The 2017 Mark Scheifele Golf Classic at Niakwa Country Club combined fundraising efforts with an annual two-day Hockey Camp at Bell MTS Iceplex.

“Both events receive so much community support and I’d like to thank all the sponsors, parents, kids, guest coaches and golfers for giving so generously and supporting KidSport,” Scheifele said.

“Every year we want to set the bar higher and help more families get their kids into sports; to have met that goal this year is incredibly rewarding and I’m excited to see what we can achieve next year.”

The camp hosted 224 kids between the ages of five and 12, where Scheifele, Andrew Murray, Ben Fanelli and Winnipeg Jets Michael Hutchinson, Josh Morrissey, Eric Comrie, Kyle Connor, Jack Roslovic, JC Lipon and Quinton Howden assisted the Jets hockey development team on ice.

All proceeds from both events will go towards paying the registration fees for kids in Winnipeg to participate in sports.

