Winnipeg police are trying to reunite a specialized tricycle with its mobility-impaired owner after it was stolen from a home in the Amber Trails area last month.

The theft occurred the night of July 20, where the bicycle had been stored inside of an attached garage.

It’s described as black and may still have an orange flag.

Anyone with information on the tricycle’s whereabouts or suspects involved is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

