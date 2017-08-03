Province Expanding Neepawa Area Collegiate, Adding Child-Care Centre

The province is expanding Neepawa Area Collegiate and building a separate child-care centre on the site.

The additions come as school enrolment in the area has increased by 33 percent over the last 10 years.

Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart says further growth is anticipated in one of the province’s fastest-growing communities.

The addition will see a 33,800-square-foot space to accommodate up to 450 students in Grades 5 to 8. Construction will include nine classrooms, and a gymnasium, library, band room, art room and multipurpose room. There are currently eight middle years classrooms.

Once complete, the school division will realign grades at the nearby Hazel M. Kellington School to create a kindergarten to Grade 4 school. Its existing modular classrooms will be removed.

The stand-alone child-care centre will be 6,000-square-feet and hold 20 infants and 54 pre-school children, creating a total of 74 new spaces.

Construction tenders will go out in early 2018, with the $92.4 million project scheduled to be complete in September 2019.

