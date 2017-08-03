Elevated Wildfire Risk in Manitoba, Officials Warn

As Manitobans venture out into the wilderness this long weekend, the province wants to ensure fire safety is top of mind.

Hot and dry conditions throughout much of the province have elevated the wildfire danger levels in many areas.

“Manitobans are reminded to exercise extreme caution with any outdoor activities,” the province said in a release. “In areas where ATV use is authorized, stay on developed trails, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris and carefully dispose of any debris found. Riders should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.”

No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1 and November 15.

To report a wildfire, contact local emergency services at 911 or the forest fire tip line at 1-800-782-0076.

