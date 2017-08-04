Second Wave of Canada Games Athletes Landing in Winnipeg

A new batch of athletes competing in the 2017 Canada Summer Games will land at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport on Saturday.

Along with the second wave of athletes arriving in the city, the first group of competitors will depart.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority expects Saturday to be one of its busiest days of the year, with more than 15,000 passengers travelling tomorrow.

“Together with our community we welcome a new group of athletes to our city as they get set to chase their dreams,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“We also congratulate those athletes returning home after competing this week, some with medals and personal bests, but all with incredible memories of our city and province.”

Another surge of travellers is expected on Sunday, August 13, when the Games wrap up.

The WAA encourages anyone travelling on Saturday to allow additional time and visit WAA.ca for travel updates.

Comments

comments