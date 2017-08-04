Brandon Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 10

A 19-year-old Brandon woman was killed Thursday afternoon when her vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck on Highway 10 just north of Forrest, Manitoba.

RCMP say the southbound vehicle veered over the centre lane and into the path of the northbound pickup, being driven by a 45-year-old Onanole man.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not considered a factor.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

— Staff

Comments

comments