Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

Officers were called Friday afternoon for the report of an injured man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

The victim has been identified as Dean Wade Yurkiw, 50.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

— Staff

Comments

comments