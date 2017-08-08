CONTEST: Win Tickets to The Phantom of the Opera

The spectacular new production of The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the Centennial Concert Hall August 23 to September 3!

ChrisD.ca has a pair of tickets you can win, courtesy of our friends at Showtime Productions and Broadway Across Canada.

How do I win?

Simply head on over and “like” our Facebook page “Like” this contest post Tag who you’d bring to the show

We’ll then draw one lucky winner to win two (2) tickets to The Phantom of the Opera!

Never miss another contest! Be alerted when we have a new promotion. Sign up for our contest alerts e-mail list.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance to our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.

Comments

comments