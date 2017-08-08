ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Police Seek Possible Dash Cam Footage in Fatal St. Boniface Hit and Run

Police Seek Possible Dash Cam Footage in Fatal St. Boniface Hit and Run

Police Seek Possible Dash Cam Footage in Fatal St. Boniface Hit and Run

in News0 Comments

Hit and Run Trailer
A surveillance photo from the truck and trailer involved in a fatal hit and run in St. Boniface on Thursday, August 3, 2017. (WPS / HANDOUT)

Winnipeg police are requesting video footage from anyone who may have been in the area of a fatal hit and run in St. Boniface on August 3.

A woman in her 60s was hit and killed while walking in the 200 block of Marion Street at around 11:45 a.m.

Police searched for the stolen truck and trailer that hit the woman, but were unable to locate the driver. Both the truck and trailer were found a day later.

Police now say both vehicles may have travelled in the Sargent Park/Minto area at approximately 11 a.m., followed by a section of Harkness Avenue and Main Street near Queen Elizabeth Way prior to the collision.

Anyone with video footage, such as from a dash cam, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


Comments

comments

MENU