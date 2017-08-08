Police Seek Possible Dash Cam Footage in Fatal St. Boniface Hit and Run

Winnipeg police are requesting video footage from anyone who may have been in the area of a fatal hit and run in St. Boniface on August 3.

A woman in her 60s was hit and killed while walking in the 200 block of Marion Street at around 11:45 a.m.

Police searched for the stolen truck and trailer that hit the woman, but were unable to locate the driver. Both the truck and trailer were found a day later.

Police now say both vehicles may have travelled in the Sargent Park/Minto area at approximately 11 a.m., followed by a section of Harkness Avenue and Main Street near Queen Elizabeth Way prior to the collision.

Anyone with video footage, such as from a dash cam, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

