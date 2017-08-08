Manitoba MudRun Getting Down and Dirty for Dementia

MudRun Warriors will get down and dirty in Dauphin this weekend.

The Catalyst Credit Union Manitoba MudRun is taking place at the site of Dauphin Countryfest, which is no stranger to mud.

Participants will be fundraising for the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba as they tackle 25 obstacles through a challenging 10 kilometre course on Saturday, August 12.

“We are elated to have been chosen as the partnering charity this year,” said Wanda Sime, regional coordinator of the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba’s parkland office.

“It’s important for us to grow our awareness as an organization as Manitobans are increasingly being diagnosed with dementia each year. The MudRun is a great way for our MudRun Warriors to test their limits, get physically active and cheer each other on for a worthy cause. Every bit of fundraising counts!”

More than 22,000 Manitobans have Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. The Alzheimer Society of Manitoba provides valuable programs and services for people affected by dementia, while funding research to help find a cure.

For every $25 donation to the Manitoba MudRun, donors are entered to win two tickets to Dauphin Countryfest 2018.

