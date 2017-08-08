ManyFest Squeezing in More Food Trucks Than Ever Before

WINNIPEG — The thing about ManyFest is it’s many things rolled up into one thing. The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is building on that this year with more food trucks than ever before.

The three-day festival, September 8-10, will close down a stretch of Memorial Boulevard and Broadway for a street party packed with food, entertainment, arts, health and fitness.

“ManyFest is truly a community festival bringing people together, downtown, from all corners of the city to enjoy Broadway, its rich history and a weekend filled with musicians, artisans, and fun activities,” said Stefano Grande, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

Food Truck Wars include more than 30 food trucks this year to compete for prizes in multiple categories.

To wash all of those tasty bites down will be Farmery Estate Brewery beer and wine gardens.

Manitoba musicians will provide the soundtrack for the weekend with two entertainment stages. New in 2017, the Kennedy stage at Kennedy and Broadway will feature emerging Manitoba artists. Both the main stage (Broadway at Memorial) and the Kennedy stage will feature a variety of local artists, including Indigenous musicians as curated by Manito Ahbee.

Other ManyFest activities include Ciclovia, the Running Room’s Winnipeg 10 + 10 Race, the Farmers’ and Artisan Market featuring over 50 local vendors, kids’ activity zone and the Movie in the Park.

Festival hours are Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ChrisD.ca is proud to be a sponsor of ManyFest. For the complete lineup, visit ManyFest.ca.

