Man Points Shotgun at Family in Downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg Police CrestA family walking with their two-year-old child had a shotgun pointed at them in downtown Winnipeg over the weekend.

At around 8 p.m. on Saturday, a man approached the three and pointed a loaded sawed-off shotgun at them. The family fled and immediately contacted police while hiding from the suspect.

A short time later, the same man is said to have approached a man sitting in his vehicle in the 400 block of Assiniboine Avenue. The shotgun was pointed at the driver and demands were made for his property.

Police located the suspect a short distance away and recovered the firearm.

Shawn Paree Logan, 56, of Winnipeg, faces numerous charges. He remains in custody.

— Staff


