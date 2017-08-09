Rain Postpones Some Canada Games Competitions

WINNIPEG — Mother Nature is playing a game of its own today in the form of raining down on the 2017 Canada Summer Games.
Several competitions were delayed or postponed on Wednesday as Winnipeg saw a light rain shower.
Canoe-Kayak
Competition scheduled for August 9 will resume on Thursday, as well as the practice schedule, at the same times as originally scheduled on August 9.
Tennis
Competition scheduled for the morning of August 9 has been postponed until 12 p.m.
Golf
The 9:30 a.m. golf competition was postponed.
Further updates will be communicated on social media by following @2017CanadaGames on Twitter.