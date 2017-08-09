Manitoba Premier Bristles at Questions About Using Wife’s Email in Costa Rica

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is bristling at questions about his use of his wife’s personal email account and cellphone to conduct government business while at their vacation home in Costa Rica.

While government records indicate he didn’t communicate with his staff each day, he says he was accessible.

Pallister says if phone calls and emails are the measure of effectiveness, Manitoba should have a teenager as premier.

Last December, documents show government staff reached out to his wife, Esther, through her email account while trying to set up a conference call with Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

During a new conference, Pallister took exception to questions about his wife’s access to confidential government information, in one case asking if reporters were questioning her integrity.

Pallister says he now uses government email and cellphones and is dedicated to his job.

