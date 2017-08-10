Goldeyes Acquire Pitcher Charle Rosario from SouthShore RailCats

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have acquire right-handed pitcher Charle Rosario from the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The move comes in exchange for right-handed pitcher Daniel Minor, four players to be named later, and as cash considerations.

An American Association All-Star each of the last two years, Rosario is 8-5 with a 3.65 ERA in 19 starts this season. A native of La Vega in the Dominican Republic, Rosario is tied for fourth in the American Association in wins, tied for first in starts, second in innings pitched (118.1), and tied for third in strikeouts (89).

In a separate move, the Goldeyes have placed left-handed pitcher Chris Cotton on irrevocable waivers for the purpose of granting his release.

The Fish open a three-game series against the Wichita Wingnuts on Friday at Shaw Park beginning at 7:05 p.m.

— Staff

Comments

comments