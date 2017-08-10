Sunova Donates $20K for Pinawa Golf & Country Club Roof

The Pinawa Golf & Country Club is getting a new roof thanks to a $20,000 donation from Sunova Credit Union.

The donation comes from the 12th annual Sunova Golf Classic earlier this summer.

“The club is not just about golf, it’s also an important gathering place for the community, a large local employer, and a huge source of tourism for the town,” said Sunova Credit Union president and CEO Ed Bergen.

“Once again we’ve been able to raise funds to make an impact in one of our communities and it’s a wonderful feeling to be able to make a difference.”

The golf and country club was the chosen recipient of this year’s donation after a public vote to find a deserving organization to receive proceeds.

Approximately $225,000 has been raised over the past 12 years for local charities.

The 13th annual Sunova Golf Classic is June 8, 2018 at the Pinawa Golf & Country Club.

Comments

comments