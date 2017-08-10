Vancouver Aquarium’s ‘AquaVan’ Making Stop at Assiniboine Park Zoo

WINNIPEG — A 28-foot mobile aquarium is rolling into Assiniboine Park Zoo on Friday.

The Vancouver Aquarium’s AquaVan 150 Tour is visiting Winnipeg to teach visitors all about marine life. The exhibit includes sea stars, sea cucumbers, crabs and sea anemones, among other invertebrates from the Pacific Coast.

“We have a great relationship with the Vancouver Aquarium, and we are very excited to have the AquaVan at the zoo,” said Gary Lunsford, senior director of animal care and conservation at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

“This will give visitors an opportunity to learn about marine life in an interactive way and also give them a better understanding of the role we all can play to ensure the health and preservation of our country’s waterways for future generations.”

Various touch pools will teach visitors about ocean literacy and exploring the impacts humans have on our rivers, lakes, and oceans.

The AquaVan will be located inside the zoo across from Winston’s Ice Cream Shoppe between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is included with admission.

